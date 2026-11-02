Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Tanker struck by two projectiles near Saudi Arabia, monitor says

By Reuters Today, 3:59 am
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A tanker traveling southeast through the Gulf has been struck by two unidentified projectiles on its port side, 72 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia’s Ras al-Khafji, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says.

All crew members are accounted for, and no environmental impact has been reported, the monitor adds.

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