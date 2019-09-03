Teen charged for firing air gun at Blue and White event

A teenager from Rehovot has been indicted for firing an air gun at an event held by the Blue and White party in the central Israeli city.

The indictment filed today includes charges of assault resulting in injury, obstruction of justice and unruly behavior in public against the 16-year-old.

According to the indictment, the teenager fired the air gun from a car window and later ditched it in some bushes. He is also alleged to have erased messages on his phone after learning that the incident was reported on in the media.

A 26-year-old Rehovot resident who was also arrested over the air gun fire was not charged.

Two party activists were hit by plastic pellets fired from the air gun, which came as Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid gave a speech to party members and supporters last week.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old’s family said in a statement that the gun was fired as a prank.