Tekah family calls to stop protests until next week

Jared Kushner hints today that his Middle East peace plan will seek to better integrate Palestinian refugees inside Arab countries as he finalizes proposals despite being shunned by the Palestinian leadership.

A week after he convened an economic workshop in Bahrain that dangled the prospect of $50 billion in investment under a peace deal, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser says he will announce the next steps “probably next week.”

Kushner, promising a fresh approach to Middle East peacemaking after decades of failed attempts, says the Trump administration deliberately opened with economic incentives and will later give details on core political questions.

But in a conference call with Arab media, Kushner appears to favor normalization of the status of Palestinian refugees who fled or were forced out of Israel when the Jewish state was created in 1948, as well as their descendants.

Noting that a similar number of Jews fled or were expelled from Arab countries, Kushner says: “What’s happened to the Jewish refugees is they’ve been absorbed by different places, while the Arab world has not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time.

“This situation exists because it exists. And when we put out a political solution, we’re going to try to put forward the best proposed solutions that we think are pragmatic, achievable and viable in this day and age,” he says.

Asked about Lebanon — where Palestinian refugees are mostly denied citizenship and many live in squalid camps — Kushner says he believed that the country, long torn by communal tensions, wants a “fair” solution.

“I also think that the Palestinian refugees who are in Lebanon, who are denied a lot of rights and don’t have the best conditions right now, would also like to see a situation where there is a pathway for them to have more rights and to live a better life,” Kushner says.

Israel has adamantly opposed a right of return by millions of descendants of Palestinian refugees, saying it would effectively end the Jewish state.

— AFP