Thai doctors claim success in treating coronavirus with drug cocktail

A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand’s health ministry says Sunday.

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich says during the ministry’s daily press briefing.

“The lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours,” Kriengsak says.

“From being exhausted before, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later.”

The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV, Kriengsak says, adding the ministry was awaiting research results to prove the findings.

— AFP