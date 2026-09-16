Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Top Democrat on US House committee says he will not support Israel bomb sale

By Reuters Today, 10:01 pm
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US Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, says he will not support the sale of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over concerns the munitions will not be used in accordance with international law.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to sell to Israel a munitions package worth $2.8 billion, which will include tens of thousands of highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs, according to a US official familiar with the sale.

The leaders of congressional committees review sales under an informal process, but Meeks’s objection alone is not enough to prevent the president from going ahead with the sale.

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