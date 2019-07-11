Top general says US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

WASHINGTON — The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general says after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker this morning.

General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells a Senate hearing that the US has a “crucial role” in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

He says the US was attempting to put together a coalition “in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping.”

“I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks.”

