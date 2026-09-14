Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Trump now says he’s open to engaging with Iran to negotiate a deal

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:03 pm
2 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump returns a salute as he walks from Marine One to his limousine upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House, September 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump returns a salute as he walks from Marine One to his limousine upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House, September 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

US President Donald Trump says the US is open to engaging with Iran after previously repeatedly insisting that he did not want to negotiate with the Islamic Republic.

“The failing nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage – The concept of which we are open to,” he writes on Truth Social.

The US and Iran have engaged in several rounds of talks over the ongoing war.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.