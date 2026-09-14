Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Trump now says he’s open to engaging with Iran to negotiate a deal
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump says the US is open to engaging with Iran after previously repeatedly insisting that he did not want to negotiate with the Islamic Republic.
“The failing nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage – The concept of which we are open to,” he writes on Truth Social.
The US and Iran have engaged in several rounds of talks over the ongoing war.
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