Trump praises Witkoff, Kushner, says ‘there’s not a lot of fighting in Gaza,’ Hamas willing to disarm

US President Donald Trump touts the work of his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner amid reports he is looking to elevate CIA chief John Ratcliffe in their stead.

Asked about the matter by reporters on Air Force One, Trump highlights Witkoff’s and Kushner’s work to secure a ceasefire in Gaza last year.

“Look at Gaza, for example. Look at the fact that we got all of the hostages back,” Trump says.

“There’s not a lot of fighting in Gaza. Hamas is now willing to give up their weapons,” he adds.

Q: Do you have concerns about Witkoff and Kushner in their ability to close the deal? Trump: No, they’re doing a great job. Look at Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rRR03LhpSE — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2026

Israel has still carried out near-daily strikes in Gaza against what it says are Hamas operatives posing threats to troops, though those strikes have also regularly taken the lives of civilians, including women and children.