Tunisian world-class tennis player fears returning home after playing Israel — report

The head of the Israel Tennis Association, Yoni Yarum, says that the members of Tunisia’s women national team are afraid to return to their home country after showing up for a Federation Cup match against Israel, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Tunisia, including world No. 45 Ons Jabeur who last month became the first female tennis player from an Arab country to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, won yesterday’s match in Helsinki 2-1.

Tunisia’s federation reportedly only decided not to boycott the match a day before, fearing punishment by the International Tennis Federation and the Olympic Committee.