TV report: White House decides Israel won’t be invited to Bahrain confab

The White House has decided not to invite Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon or other Israeli government representatives to the economic workshop in Bahrain next week, during which it will unveil the economic side of its Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, according to Channel 13, which cites US officials.

The Trump administration informed Netanyahu’s office of the decision yesterday, according to the report.

“The goal of the workshop in Bahrain is to present our economic vision for the Palestinian people. As such we want to focus on the economic aspects and not the political ones,” a US official is quoted as saying.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that Israel would attend the conference. The Palestinians have already said they won’t attend.