TV: Top police brass concerned over Ohana’s appointment as police minister

Top police officials tell Channel 12 news they are fearful of the repercussions of Amir Ohana being appointed public security minister.

Ohana, a close ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, has served as the interim justice minister since June of last year, during which time he repeatedly attacked the justice system and those leading it, as they pushed forward with criminal investigations, and eventually an indictment, of the premier.

Police brass tell Channel 12 they fear Ohana will seek an outside candidate to lead the force, while conferring with Netanyahu, despite the prime minister being required to stay out of the matter due to his trial.

They are also concerned he could work to curtail the work of the Lahav 433 unit which focuses on fraud and corruption, and led the probes against Netanyahu.

And, they are worried of the repercussions should the attorney general decide on a new police investigation into Netanyahu, when Ohana is the minister overseeing police.