Two more Palestinians held in connection to alleged rape

A police spokesperson says two Palestinians have been detained for questioning on suspicion of having aided the rape of the 7-year-old girl in an ultra-Orthodox settlement in the central West Bank.

The confirmation comes after police said they released two other Palestinians arrested in the case.

A police official said earlier that in the coming weeks they will be seeking to question all Palestinians that were in the settlement during the period they believe the girl had been raped, which may cover a three-month span. They also will be questioning other members of the community and have not ruled out the possibility that a fellow Jewish resident could have been the perpetrator.

— Jacob Magid