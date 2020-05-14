Two people questioned by police in connection with death threats sent to AG

The Israeli military believes it may have caught the person who killed an IDF soldier earlier this week by throwing a brick at him, though the Shin Bet security service says the case remains open.

In the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a series of arrests in the northern West Bank village of Yabed. As they were making their way out of the Palestinian village, someone threw a brick at one of the soldiers — Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal — from the roof of a three-story building, striking him in the head and killing him.

Over the past two days, the military has arrested many of the residents of the building, as well as other people in the village who may have been involved. The IDF believes that the killer may be among those detained, but it is unable to know for sure at this stage, as the identity of the person who threw the rock is not yet known.

“I know that a number of arrests were made last night. Maybe it’s one of them,” an army spokesperson says.

All of those arrested have denied involvement in the crime, according to the Walla news site, citing defense officials.

The Shin Bet, which is conducting the investigation with the IDF, flatly denies that a specific suspect in the killing has been arrested. “The investigation is ongoing,” the security service says.

— Judah Ari Gross