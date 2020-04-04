UAE officially asks to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Israel is slated to participate
Senior health official calls for more Haredi towns to be made ‘restricted zones’

Source in ministry says Elad, Modi’in Illit, Migdal Ha’emek and several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods should join Bnei Brak on the list of effectively locked-down cities

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:11 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israeli police officers at a temporary checkpoint in Jerusalem, to check people are not disobeying the governments orders on a partial lockdown, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus on April 3, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Israeli police officers at a temporary checkpoint in Jerusalem, to check people are not disobeying the governments orders on a partial lockdown, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus on April 3, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

4:28 pm

UAE officially asks to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Israel is slated to participate

The United Arab Emirates has officially requested to postpone the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai until October next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body that oversees the world fair says.

Dubai, the glitzy city-state which is part of the UAE, had hoped to attract some 25 million visits to the multi-billion-dollar, six-month event, which was scheduled to launch October 20 this year.

“The government of the United Arab Emirates has formally requested the postponement of World Expo 2020 Dubai,” the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions says in a statement.

“Following consultations with the BIE, participating countries and key stakeholders, the UAE has proposed 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022 as the new opening dates of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The UAE government also requested approval to continue using Expo 2020 Dubai as the event’s official name.

The BIE said it would hold a virtual meeting on April 21 to discuss “options for a change of dates.”

Israel had been slated to participate in the Expo for the first time.

4:21 pm

China pauses in memory of virus victims and ‘martyrs’

China has come to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.

In Wuhan — the city where the virus first emerged late last year — sirens and horns sounded as people fell silent in the streets.

Tongji Hospital staff stood outside with heads bowed toward the main building, some in the protective hazmat suits that have become a symbol of the crisis worldwide.

“I feel a lot of sorrow about our colleagues and patients who died,” Xu, a nurse at Tongji who worked on the frontlines treating coronavirus patients, told AFP, holding back tears.

“I hope they can rest well in heaven.”

Workers in protective wear paused silently beside barriers at one residential community — a reminder there are still tight restrictions on everyday life across Wuhan.

State media showed Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials standing outside a Beijing government compound, wearing white flowers.

National flags were lowered to half-mast across the country, including in the capital’s Tiananmen Square.

Pedestrians in a busy shopping district stopped and kept their heads low in silent tribute, while police stood with their riot shields down and bowed heads.

“During this process, a lot of people including the medical workers… have made extraordinary contributions. They are all heroes,” shopper Wang Yongna tells AFP.

Park-goers paused their activities too, some with hands together in prayer.

Trains on Beijing’s subway network halted, and AFP saw passengers stand silently in a mark of respect.

— AFP

4:20 pm

Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer center

Egypt’s main cancer institute has confirmed 15 cases of the novel coronavirus among its medical staff, the facility’s chief says, sparking fears of exposure among vulnerable patients.

“Three doctors and 12 nurses were infected by the virus,” Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo’s National Cancer Institute, tells a private Egyptian TV channel, adding that the 15 had been isolated.

The facility will be sterilized over three days and patients who were in contact with the medics will be tested, along with all staff members, Abulkassem says.

“It is tough to trace where the first infection emerged as the majority of the [institute’s] medical personnel work in several other places,” Abulkassem adds.

He says patient visits had been suspended in recent weeks.

Last month, several Egyptian hospitals were closed for sterilization after cases were detected there.

Egypt has officially declared 985 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

— AFP

4:19 pm

UK records 708 more COVID-19 deaths, fourth successive daily high

The United Kingdom sees 708 more COVID-19 deaths — the fourth successive daily high.

Britain has also announced that it is temporarily releasing about 4,000 inmates to ease crowding and try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in prisons.

The Ministry of Justice says “low-risk” offenders will be freed with electronic tags. People guilty of violent or sexual offenses or terrorism will not be eligible for release.

Pregnant prisoners or those with infants have also been approved for release.

Britain has one of the largest prison populations in western Europe with more than 80,000 people behind bars. Many prisons hold far more inmates than they were built for.

According to official figures, 88 inmates and 15 prison staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Three prisoners are reported to have died.

— AFP and AP

4:15 pm

Senior health official calls for declaring additional Haredi cities ‘restricted zones’

A senior Health Ministry official tells Hebrew media that the ultra-Orthodox cities of Elad, Modi’in Illit, Migdal Ha’emek and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem should be declared “restricted zones,” with a decision on the matter expected this evening.

Last Thursday, the cabinet approved declaring the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak a restricted zone, effectively locking down the area.

The move has limited entrance to residents, police, rescue services, those bringing essential supplies and journalists and will initially last for seven days, with the option to be extended by ministers by five days at a time.

4:13 pm

Israir flight en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies

An Israir flight is currently en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies back to Israel in order to help the state cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The shipment will include two million masks, landing in Israel on Monday morning, days after the government began recommending citizens cover their faces when they leave their homes.

The flight is the airline’s first to the Far East after special permission was granted by state authorities in a process that was expedited due to the public health crisis.

The Airbus A320 aircraft will stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan to refuel before continuing to Shenzhen, China where it will pick up the medical supplies.

