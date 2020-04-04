UAE officially asks to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Israel is slated to participate

The United Arab Emirates has officially requested to postpone the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai until October next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body that oversees the world fair says.

Dubai, the glitzy city-state which is part of the UAE, had hoped to attract some 25 million visits to the multi-billion-dollar, six-month event, which was scheduled to launch October 20 this year.

“The government of the United Arab Emirates has formally requested the postponement of World Expo 2020 Dubai,” the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions says in a statement.

“Following consultations with the BIE, participating countries and key stakeholders, the UAE has proposed 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022 as the new opening dates of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The UAE government also requested approval to continue using Expo 2020 Dubai as the event’s official name.

The BIE said it would hold a virtual meeting on April 21 to discuss “options for a change of dates.”

Israel had been slated to participate in the Expo for the first time.