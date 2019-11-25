UK Jewish father meets Muslim woman who came to defense on Underground

A British Jewish man meets the Muslim woman who came to his defense on the London underground when a passenger launched an anti-Semitic diatribe.

The man, who does not want to be identified, says he is “extremely grateful” to Asma Shuweikh, 36, the Jewish News reports.

“We are certain that without her intervention and distraction, he would have continued his abuse which could have escalated to physical violence,” he says.

“This Tube journey has left me with mixed feelings about society,” he adds. “On the one hand my wife, my children and I were subject to vile abuse in a full Tube carriage. However, I am grateful for those who stood up for me.”