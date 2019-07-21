UK navy heard in audio trying to thwart Iran ship seizure

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says the fate of a British-flagged tanker it is refusing to hand back after seizing it in the Gulf depends on the cooperation of its crew with an investigation.

A senior official also says the entire crew of the Stena Impero oil tanker was in good health.

The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard at the port of Bandar Abbas after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized it in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

Its crew is made up of 18 Indians, including the captain, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

“All of them are in full health, they are on the vessel and the vessel is… anchored in a safe place,” says Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime authority.

“We are ready to meet their needs. But we have to carry out investigations with regards the vessel,” he tells Press TV. “The investigation depends on the cooperation by the crew members on the vessel, and also our access to the evidence required for us to look into the matter.”

Britain called the seizure “dangerous” and summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires on Saturday, urging Iran to de-escalate tensions and release the tanker.

— AFP