UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage of Muslim venues
British police say that they have charged a 21-year-old man with racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim organizations and venues in London.
Illia Bilyk was charged with five offenses relating to offensive graffiti being sprayed on five buildings in January 2025, say London’s Metropolitan Police. He is due to appear in court tomorrow.
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