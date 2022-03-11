UK says slapping sanctions on 386 Russian lawmakers

LONDON — Britain slaps a fresh wave of sanctions on Moscow, targeting 386 members of Russia’s parliament who supported President Vladimir Putin’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

The lawmakers were sanctioned after they voted in February to recognize the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, providing a pretext for the war, Britain’s foreign ministry says.

The new sanctions against members of Russia’s Duma, the lower house of parliament, ban them from traveling to Britain as well as accessing any assets they hold in the UK.