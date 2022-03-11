Join our Community
Friday, March 11, 2022

UK says slapping sanctions on 386 Russian lawmakers

By AFP 11 March 2022, 1:46 pm Edit
The Russian national tricolor flag flutters on top of the building of the State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in central Moscow in the evening of March 3, 2022. (AFP)
The Russian national tricolor flag flutters on top of the building of the State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in central Moscow in the evening of March 3, 2022. (AFP)

LONDON — Britain slaps a fresh wave of sanctions on Moscow, targeting 386 members of Russia’s parliament who supported President Vladimir Putin’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

The lawmakers were sanctioned after they voted in February to recognize the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, providing a pretext for the war, Britain’s foreign ministry says.

The new sanctions against members of Russia’s Duma, the lower house of parliament, ban them from traveling to Britain as well as accessing any assets they hold in the UK.

