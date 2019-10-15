UK suspends arms exports to Turkey over Syria offensive

Britain says it’s suspending military exports to Turkey following the latter’s incursion into northeastern Syria, as it carries out a review of arms sales to its NATO ally.

“We will keep our defense exports to Turkey under very careful and continual review,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in a statement to parliament.

“No further export licences to Turkey for items which might be used in military operations in Syria will be granted while we conduct that review.”

Ankara’s assault against Kurdish forces launched last week has prompted a chorus of international condemnation. Raab says it has “seriously undermined the security and stability of the region.”

“This is not the action we expected from an ally, it is reckless, counterproductive, it plays straight into the hands of Russia and the Assad regime,” he tells lawmakers.

Britain’s arms sales suspension follows similar moves by key European and NATO allies, including Germany — one of Turkey’s main arms suppliers — and France.

— AFP