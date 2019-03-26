Ultra-Orthodox MK berates Gantz for Western Wall comments

In a satellite message to the AIPAC conference in Washington, Netanyahu says support for Israel comes from “Democrats and Republicans alike. That is how it has always been and that’s how it should always be.”

Yesterday, “President Trump again made history,” with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights, Netanyahu says.

“Now that deserves enormous applause,” says Netanyahu.

“Israel holds the high ground and we shall never, ever give it up,” says the prime minister of the strategic territory, captured from Syria in 1967.

He thanks Trump “for all the historic decisions you have made.”

Netanyahu recalls his 2015 US Congress speech against the Iran deal. Trump walked away from deal, restored sanctions against the “genocidal” regime, recognized Jerusalem, and moved the embassy there, says Netanyahu.

Addressing fears of a growing divide, Netanyahu says those who want to tear the US and Israel apart “will fail.”

“We must never take anything for granted. Those who seek to defame this great organization, AIPAC … they must be confronted,” says Netanyahu, apparently referring to US Congresswoman Ilan Omar.

Despite what they claim, they don’t just criticize Israeli policies, says Netanyahu, muttering, “God I’m used to that.”

Instead, these critics “spew venom” against Jewish people and accuse Jews of being too disloyal and too influential, he says.

The best way to respond is “to stand up to them,” adds Netanyahu.

“So I have a message to all the anti-Semites out there,” he says, naming Iranians, Hezbollah, unnamed British and American politicians, the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and the Pittsburgh shooters among them.

“The Jewish people do not bow down. We stand, we fight and we win.”

Netanyahu also addresses recent criticism of both his rhetoric toward Israel’s Arabs and the Jewish state law, which passed in July.

In Israel, “no one, no one is a second class citizen. All of Israel’s citizens are first class citizens,” says Netanyahu,

“Israel will always be a democracy, just as Israel will always be a Jewish state. Israel is the home of all Jews,” says the prime minister.