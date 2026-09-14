Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

UN calls for ‘urgent action’ to rein in AI in face of ‘unprecedented risks’

By AFP Today, 4:10 pm
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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), Volker Turk, speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 26, 2025. (AP)
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), Volker Turk, speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 26, 2025. (AP)

The United Nations rights chief calls for countries and “frontier” artificial intelligence companies to act urgently to rein in a technology he warns poses “unprecedented risks.”

In a letter sent to countries and AI developers and shared with the media, Volker Turk cautions that the world is “on the cusp of irreversible change, affecting not just us but generations of humanity to come.”

He adds, “The current race towards ever more powerful AI is a step change towards greater existential risks to every aspect of our lives.”

He sends the letter at a time when worries over the risks of “superintelligent” computer systems have been on full display, after a researcher publicly resigned from leading AI firm Anthropic over fears that the technology could escape human control.

Another Anthropic employee, who did not resign, stated publicly that “we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans,” and that he thought the chances were greater than “10 percent within the next decade.”

Amid the outcry, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called Saturday for AI companies to “pace the frontier” — or coordinate a slowdown in the technology’s development, with his chief competitors, xAI’s Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, publicly supporting him.

“In today’s world, we are almost entirely reliant on a small number of powerful companies to make the right choices on Al development for all of humanity,” Turk laments. “I call on States and companies to mobilize urgently through multilateral fora to chart a path for action to govern advanced, frontier AI models, grounded in international human rights law.”

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