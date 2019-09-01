UN peacekeepers in contact with Israel, Lebanon to contain violence

United Nations peacekeepers are in contact with Israeli and Lebanese officials in an effort to contain the outbreak of violence along the border, following a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack on IDF targets in northern Israel.

“As UNIFIL is following up on the firing across the Blue Line, UNIFIL Force Commander and Head of Mission Major General Stefano Del Col is in contact with the parties urging the maximum restraint and asked to cease all activities endangering the cessation of hostilities,” the peacekeepers say in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross