URWP demands full West Bank annexation, in exchange for law granting PM immunity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally suggested sending 1,200 activists with hidden cameras to voting stations in the April 9 Knesset elections, Channel 13 reports.

On election day, the Likud activists arrived with hidden cameras in voting booths in Arab towns. Likud has admitted it was behind the scheme, which party officials said was designed to counter alleged voter fraud in high-risk areas.

Netanyahu presented the plan in the very first Likud election meeting, the report says, adding that the project cost NIS 1.5 million ($417,000).

The TV network says it obtained a detailed 40-slide presentation, outlining the operation in detail.

Likud is claiming that the operation “prevented the stealing of the elections and strengthened democracy,” the report says.