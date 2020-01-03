The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US killing of Iranian, Iraqi commanders
The Syrian government condemns the US killing overnight in Baghdad of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and accuses Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the Middle East.
Syria is “certain that this cowardly US aggression… will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance’s martyred leaders,” a foreign ministry official is quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.
US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’
The US embassy in Baghdad urges American citizens in Iraq to “depart immediately,” for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy says in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources tell AFP it is still open to flights.
