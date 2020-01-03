US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’
US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after strike

Damascus condemns ‘cowardly’ strike that killed top Iranian general Soleimani and Iraqi militia strongman; anti-US militia in Iraq revived as PMF chief urges fighters to ‘be ready’

By Michael Bachner Today, 10:17 am 0 Edit
Iraqi security forces stand guard at the entrance of US embassy in the capital Baghdad after supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Force militia breached the outer wall of the compound during a rally to vent anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq, on December 31, 2019. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.

10:20 am

Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US killing of Iranian, Iraqi commanders

The Syrian government condemns the US killing overnight in Baghdad of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and accuses Washington of trying to fuel conflict in the Middle East.

Syria is “certain that this cowardly US aggression… will only strengthen determination to follow in the path of the resistance’s martyred leaders,” a foreign ministry official is quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.

— AFP

10:19 am

US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’

The US embassy in Baghdad urges American citizens in Iraq to “depart immediately,” for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy says in a statement.

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources tell AFP it is still open to flights.

— AFP

