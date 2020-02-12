US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports

BAGHDAD — The United States has granted Iraq a 45-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity supplies, two Iraqi officials said today.

The US has applied stringent sanctions on Iran that punish any country trading with it.

The issuance of the waiver comes amid fraught US-Iraq ties following an American drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on January 3.

Washington had expressed willingness to extend the sanctions waiver, which was due to expire this week, Iraqi officials tell The Associated Press, on the condition that Iraq provide a timeline detailing a plan to wean itself off of Iranian gas dependence.

The two officials say the US issued the waiver anyway and offered the possibility of a longer time period if Iraq produces the requested timeline. They speak on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the matter.

The US State Department has no immediate comment.

The new waiver gives Iraq just 45 days to show Americans that it is making good on conditions to boost domestic gas supply or find alternative sources for power, and lessen its reliance on Iran. The previous waiver, issued in October, had given Iraq 120 days.

— AP