US official says no ‘major’ breakout of IS jihadists in Syria

The United States is not aware of any “major” escape of Islamic State extremists since Turkey launched its assault on Syrian Kurdish fighters holding the prisoners, according to a US official.

“We haven’t seen any major successful breakout so far of the detainees,” the senior administration official tells reporters on condition of anonymity.

However, the official says that anywhere between 50 and 150 wives and children of Islamic State prisoners had escaped in the chaos after Turkish forces attacked last week.

“We don’t know where they went. That’s one significant event there,” the official says.

“But of course, we don’t have the same ability to monitor this,” he said, acknowledging the reduced capacity of the United States as it withdraws troops on orders of President Donald Trump.

The official’s remarks appeared at odds with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper who, criticizing Turkey on Monday, said the incursion “resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees.”