Friday, March 11, 2022
US says fate of nuclear deal revival is up to Moscow, Tehran
The United States Friday urged Moscow and Tehran to take the “decisions” needed to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, putting the ball squarely in their courts as last-minute Russian demands threatened to derail the process.
“We are confident that we can achieve mutual return to compliance… [if] those decisions are made in places like Tehran and Moscow,” State Department spokesman Ned Price tells reporters after the European Union announced a pause in negotiations.
