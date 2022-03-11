Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

US says fate of nuclear deal revival is up to Moscow, Tehran

11 March 2022, 10:09 pm Edit

The United States Friday urged Moscow and Tehran to take the “decisions” needed to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, putting the ball squarely in their courts as last-minute Russian demands threatened to derail the process.

“We are confident that we can achieve mutual return to compliance… [if] those decisions are made in places like Tehran and Moscow,” State Department spokesman Ned Price tells reporters after the European Union announced a pause in negotiations.

