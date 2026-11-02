Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Uzi among 10,000 weapons and equipment returned to army in no-questions-asked collection drive

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:25 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

More than 10,000 firearms, ammunition, and pieces of military equipment were returned to the IDF on the first day of a weapons return campaign, including an Uzi submachine gun that has not been in service for over three decades.

On Sunday, the IDF opened some 65 stations and collection points at bases across the country, where weapons and equipment can be returned — with no questions asked.

An Uzi submachine gun that was returned to the IDF during a weapon collection campaign, in a handout photo published November 2, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF says that on the first day of the campaign, 10,000 items were collected, including an Uzi, which was “phased out of IDF service more than 30 years ago.”

“In accordance with the terms of the operation, the person who returned the weapon was not questioned, and their details were not recorded in the system,” the military says.

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