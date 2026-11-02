Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen believes eventual ‘targeted operation’ against Iran is inevitable

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 5:37 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen speaks at Birthright Israel's international business summit in Tel Aviv, Nov.2, 2027. (Shooka Cohen)
Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen speaks at Birthright Israel's international business summit in Tel Aviv, Nov.2, 2027. (Shooka Cohen)

A renewed “targeted military operation” against Iran will take place sooner or later, given mounting concerns that Tehran continues to rebuild and expand its facilities and capabilities, former Mossad director Yossi Cohen predicts.

“I believe that another targeted military operation will eventually take place,” says Cohen at Birthright Israel’s international business summit in Tel Aviv. “Iran continues to advance its capabilities; it may be rebuilding or refurbishing facilities, and we must ensure that these capabilities do not remain in its hands.”

“Furthermore, the Iranians are not negotiating in good faith,” says Cohen.

President Donald Trump “insists on a good agreement and is unwilling to settle for a bad one,” Cohen adds.

The remarks come as Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a phone call over the weekend to discuss plans to resume strikes on Iran, and amid reports that the US warned its Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new conflict to begin as early as November 4, a day after the US midterms.

In late February, Israel and the US jointly launched the war on Iran in a bid to destabilize its regime and destroy its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

“Seeing our forces on the ground in Iran and the US military striking its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles and factories is exactly the kind of cooperation we aspired to,” says Cohen. “One thing I have never agreed with is the idea that the Iranian regime can be overthrown from the outside.”

“I believe that is something the Iranian people themselves must do – I know how difficult and dangerous it is to take to the streets and demonstrate against the regime, but I think the regime is in a different position today,” Cohen says.

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