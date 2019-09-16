The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Vessel seized by Iran is Emirati, was en route to UAE – report
According to Iranian officials quoted by Fars, the vessel seized by the Islamic Republic today in the Strait of Hormuz was Emirati-flagged.
The report says the vessel was sailing to the United Arab Emirates near an island off Iran’s Hormozgan Province when it was seized.
The name of the ship is not immediately available.
IDF officer who lost an eye in storied 2006 battle to lead Golani Brigade
An IDF officer who earned official commendation for a Second Lebanon War battle in which he lost an eye is named the next commander of the storied Golani Infantry Brigade.
Col. Barak Hiram, who currently commands the Israel Defense Forces’ Tzeelim training base, will take command of the brigade in the coming months, the military says.
During the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hiram, then a major, served as a platoon commander in the elite Egoz unit. During a battle in the southern Lebanese town of Haddatha, Hiram sustained a head wound, which he bandaged himself. He continued fighting, refusing to be taken away until the end of the battle, when another officer was able to take his place.
He ultimately lost his eye from the injury.
A year after the end of the war, he was awarded an official citation of bravery.
Hiram’s appointment is announced along with 17 other high-ranking positions in the IDF. All of the nominations — requiring a degree of colonel — were approved by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister.
–– Judah Ari Gross
Kremlin warns against ‘hasty’ conclusions on Saudi attacks
The Kremlin warns against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington is blaming on Iran.
“We call on all countries to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help soften the impact of the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells journalists.
— AFP
Iran said to seize another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz
According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the Islamic Republic has seized a ship in the Persian Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz, claiming that it was “smuggling diesel” through the strategic waterway.
The report says 11 crew members were arrested.
Judo champion who defied Iran’s rules now in hiding
Saeid Mollaei has been in hiding since he left the Iranian judo team last month, saying he had been ordered to withdraw from the world championships on political grounds.
Now he’s training for next year’s Olympics without a guarantee he can compete.
Mollaei was the defending world champion, and Israel’s Sagi Muki his biggest rival for the gold medal. There was one problem — Iran has a policy of boycotting all competitions against Israelis, even if that means an athlete’s training was all for nothing.
In the end, Mollaei lost a bronze-medal bout and didn’t face Muki, who won gold. The International Judo Federation, which is supporting Mollaei, said he received demands to withdraw from an Iranian deputy sports minister, embassy staff and the head of the Iranian Olympic Committee.
Mollaei tells The Associated Press he was ordered to lose a preliminary bout against a Russian in order to cover up the reason for his withdrawal. When he refused and won, he received more intimidating calls from senior officials.
“For once, I decided to live as a free man for myself, and prove to the world that I am a brave man,” Mollaei says in a recent interview in Germany, where he’s living in an undisclosed location.
“I did this for my human soul. For myself. I wanted to practice and compete with freedom, with peace of mind,” says Mollaei, speaking in Persian. “I didn’t want to worry about whom to compete with and whom not to compete with. I’ll compete with anyone, to honor the Olympic charter.”
–– AP
US energy chief blasts Iran for alleged attack on Saudi oil
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry condemns what he calls “Iran’s attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference in Vienna.
Perry says in Austria that “this behavior is unacceptable” and that Iran “must be held responsible.”
He adds: “Make no mistake about it, this was a deliberate attack on the global economy and the global energy market.”
He says that US President Donald Trump has authorized the release of strategic oil reserves should the US need them, and that his “department stands ready” to proceed if necessary.
Perry also adds that “despite Iran’s malign efforts we are very confident that the market is resilient and will respond.”
— AP
comments