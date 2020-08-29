Video shows mannequin of IDF soldier that broadcaster says was meant to fool Hezbollah

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen broadcaster airs footage showing what appears to be a mannequin of an IDF soldier being moved by a robotic device along the border fence between Israel and Lebanon.

The video briefly shows the mannequin moving before it is engulfed by smoke from smoke grenades thrown from the Israeli side of the fence, as a pair of IDF tanks are stationed next to it.

Al-Mayadeen claims the mannequin was an Israeli ploy to have Hezbollah believe it was a real target.

Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the death of one of its fighters, killed in an airstrike outside Damascus on July 20 that was attributed to Israel, heightening tensions along the border.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah snipers fired at Israeli troops operating near an Israeli community along the border, prompting Israeli airstrikes on a number of the terror group’s observation posts.