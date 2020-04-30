Virus cases up to 15,870, death toll at 219 — Health Ministry

The Health Ministry says there are now 15,870 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 88 more than 24 hours ago, continuing a downward trend in new infections.

The death toll is up to 219, four more than last night’s tally.

The ministry says 117 Israelis are in serious condition, including 85 on ventilators, and 79 are in moderate condition.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 8,412, an increase of 483 over the last 24 hours.