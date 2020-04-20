Virus death toll climbs to 173, with 13,654 infections

The virus death toll in Israel has climbed to 173, the Health Ministry says.

The latest fatality is not immediately identified.

The number of infections rises to 13,654, an increase of 163 since last night.

The ministry says 150 people are currently in serious condition, 114 of them on ventilators.

Another 134 are in moderate condition.

Most (9,326) are displaying mild symptoms, and 3,872 have recovered.