‘We won’t give up’: Tens of thousands outside Knesset as rally kicks into high gear

Holding an Israeli flag high about her head, key anti-overhaul protest organizer Shikma Bressler leads the crowd of tens of thousands at the Knesset gates in chanting: “We won’t give up!”
Bressler was arrested at a protest last week and was later released.
Former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz says: “Remember March 27, 2023.”
“It’s the day that you succeeded in stopping Israel from becoming a dictatorship,” he says.
“Our goal is to reach agreements, but not be destroyed,” he says of Israeli society, expressing his wish to continue protests until an agreed-upon judicial reform solution is reached.
As the protest kicks into high gear, a protester faints, interrupting Halutz’s speech as the police rush into the crowd to help.
“The police are our brothers,” some demonstrators start to cheer.
