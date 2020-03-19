With testing surge, number of confirmed virus cases in Israel jumps to 529

The number of confirmed virus cases in Israel climbs to 529 — 96 more than yesterday’s figure.

The jumps of nearly 100 seen in the past couple days come along with an increase in the number of tests. The Health Ministry says it carried out some 2,200 both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the 529 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19:

498 are only showing mild symptoms

13 are in moderate condition

6 are in serious condition

12 have fully recovered

279 patients are currently hospitalized.

86 are receiving care at home

36 are receiving care at an isolated hotel

16 are waiting to be told where they will be placed