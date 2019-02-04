Witness points to lead suspect Nemmouche as Jewish museum gunman

The CEO of Domino’s Pizza in Israel is publicly apologizing after rats were spotted the kitchen of one of its restaurants last week.

Footage of at least four of the rodents feasting on dough or flour inside and around a pizza tray last Thursday forced the temporary shuttering of the Domino’s in Merkaz Hacarmel, an upscale neighborhood of Haifa, according to reports.

“I started making pizzas for Domino’s 22 years ago,” Yossi Elbaz says in the video posted on Facebook. “Like you, I was shocked by the video showing pests at the Merkaz Hacarmel branch in Haifa. I would like to apologize for that from the bottom of my heart.”

“In a business selling food to clients, there is no place for such mishaps. I have closed the branch, and I promise we won’t open it until we ensure such a mishap won’t happen again,” he says.”