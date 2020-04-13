Woman, 91 dies of COVID-19, death toll up to 114

Avi Simhon, the prime minister’s economics adviser, says that less than a billion shekels from a fund meant to help small business survive the coronavirus crisis has been handed out so far, during a heated argument with Harel Weisel, the CEO of the Fox Group fashion chain, on Channel 12 news.

“What are you waiting for, for everyone to go hungry and die,” Wiesel yells, offering to set up a fund of his own instead.

Simhon says the NIS 21 billion fund was only created a few weeks ago and much much more of the money will go out in the next two to three weeks, calling it a process.

Wiesel also complains that the government is not being transparent about what criteria are needed for when the economy will open back up.

At one point, after Simhon makes the mistake of noting that Wiesel does not need to worry about money, his sparring partner begins nearing him while yelling, causing Simhon to remark that he hopes Wiesel does not have COVID-19, or they will be both be sick.