Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Yair Golan on report PM was warned before Oct 7: ‘His place is in prison for his crimes against Israel’

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Leader of The Democrats party Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Leader of The Democrats party Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan reacts to the report Prime Minister Netanyahu received warning from the UAE of Hamas plans to attack days before October 7.

“Netanyahu is unfit and illegitimate. His place is in prison for his crimes against the State of Israel,” Golan writes on X.

“The stories about ‘I wasn’t woken up’ are over. He knew. He was warned,” Golan says.

“In letters written in the blood of thousands of Israelis — civilians and fallen IDF soldiers — we wake up today to yet another chilling realization: the man serving as Israel’s prime minister is someone who abandoned his responsibilities.

“The investigation revealing that Netanyahu received an explicit warning from the president of the UAE and deliberately concealed it from the heads of the military and the Shin Bet shatters all the lies he told us. He was warned again and again. The security establishment warned him. We warned him — the hundreds of thousands of democrats who stood in the squares, on the bridges and in the streets, crying out: You are putting Israel at risk and leading us to disaster.

“He called us anarchists… He chose his own political survival, along with the draft dodgers and the extremists.”

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