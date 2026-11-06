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Yair Golan ‘optimistic’ about prospect of new government, citing ‘substantial progress’

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Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan says he is more optimistic than before that a new government is within reach, after Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman declared a years-long end to boycotts of the ultra-Orthodox parties.

“I am more optimistic than I was on Wednesday morning, after the election results,” he tweets. “There is progress. There is willingness. And there is serious work done every day to turn the election results into a change government. There are difficulties, and I don’t intend to conceal them. But there is also substantial progress.”

“Israel is at a critical point. The responsibility resting on us, the heads of the change bloc, is immense. We are determined to form an emergency national government — and fast.”

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