Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Yair Golan ‘optimistic’ about prospect of new government, citing ‘substantial progress’
The Democrats party leader Yair Golan says he is more optimistic than before that a new government is within reach, after Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman declared a years-long end to boycotts of the ultra-Orthodox parties.
“I am more optimistic than I was on Wednesday morning, after the election results,” he tweets. “There is progress. There is willingness. And there is serious work done every day to turn the election results into a change government. There are difficulties, and I don’t intend to conceal them. But there is also substantial progress.”
“Israel is at a critical point. The responsibility resting on us, the heads of the change bloc, is immense. We are determined to form an emergency national government — and fast.”
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