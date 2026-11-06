IDF says 3 Palestinians planning terror attacks arrested in West Bank earlier this week

Three Palestinians who were planning to carry out terror attacks were apprehended by IDF commandos in the central West Bank this week, the military announces.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the al-Am’ari Camp, a-Ram, and al-Bireh near Ramallah, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, and captured “three terrorists… who planned to carry out terror attacks and military activity against Israeli citizens and IDF troops,” the army says.

The trio was handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.