Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

IDF says 3 Palestinians planning terror attacks arrested in West Bank earlier this week

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:24 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Palestinians who were planning to carry out terror attacks were apprehended by IDF commandos in the central West Bank this week, the military announces.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the al-Am’ari Camp, a-Ram, and al-Bireh near Ramallah, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, and captured “three terrorists… who planned to carry out terror attacks and military activity against Israeli citizens and IDF troops,” the army says.

The trio was handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.