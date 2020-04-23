Yamina lawmakers fume at High Court for striking down ‘Deposit Law’

Lawmakers from the national religious Yamina party fume at the High Court of Justice for striking down the Deposit Law for asylum seekers.

“Unbelievable. The High Court again and again castrates every tool the state tries to use to enforce its immigration policies and safeguard the Jewish majority in the Jewish state,” Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweets.

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, a former justice minister, slams the ruling and argues it was effective in encouraging asylum seekers to leave the country.

“Only the override clause will put an end to this,” she writes on Twitter, referring to proposed legislation allowing the Knesset to overturn High Court rulings with a majority of votes.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz, another Yamina lawmaker, claims the court’s striking down of the law is “another stage in the fissuring of the Jewish identity” of Israel.

“The normalization the High Court is leading toward [asylum seekers], especially on the eve of the State of Israel’s Independence Day, is a mistake and we’ll do everything to fix it,” he tweets.