Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors
search
home page
Live Now

Putin, Netanyahu set to meet in Jerusalem ahead of Auschwitz commemoration

Fate of Israeli backpacker on agenda for meeting; foreign minister tells Russian leader visit will help deepen diplomatic ties

By TOI staff Today, 10:01 am 0 Edit
Israel Katz, left, greeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin at Ben Gurion Airport on January 23, 2020 (courtesy)
Israel Katz, left, greeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin at Ben Gurion Airport on January 23, 2020 (courtesy)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem attended by dozens of world leaders, and other events unfolding Thursday.

10:02 am

Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.

“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”

Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.

In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.

read more:
comments
Live Now
10:02 am

Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.

“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”

Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.

In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.