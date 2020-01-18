Man admits killing mother and sister in North London bagel dynasty murders

A 29-year old London man has admitted he killed his mother and sister at their home in Golders Green in 2017.

Joshua Cohen was sent to Broadmoor hospital after Louise Cohen, 64, and Hannah Cohen, 33, were found stabbed death.

Joshua Cohen, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, the Guardian reported.

However after his mental health improved, he entered a plea of guilty for the manslaughter of the women, by reasons of diminished responsibility. He denied their murders.

The millionaire Cohen family owned Beigel Bake, a popular bakery in east London’s Brick Lane.

The Old Bailey court previously heard that Joshua Cohen worked at the bakery but left after “issues” with the customers.

The co-founder of the bakery, Asher Cohen, passed away in 2016, and a few weeks prior to the killing, the executors of his will revealed that he had excluded his son Joshua from his will, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Joshua Cohen’s older brothers Nathan and Daniel were named as directors of the company.