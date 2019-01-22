Man helps his wife give birth in the middle of the street

Where childbirth is concerned, most fathers-to-be are prepared for what is likely to be a trying experience for their partners, one in which they will be counted upon for support and assistance.

However, Barak Elimelech probably got much more than he bargained for when his wife Racheli went into labor in the middle of the street, as reported by Hadashot news.

The concerned father immediately called emergency services, but the baby was coming and did not appear inclined to wait for the ambulance. And so, instructed on the phone by paramedic Liz Goral, Barak helped deliver the couple’s second child safely.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Goral later came to Afula’s HaEmek Hospital to meet the relieved Elimelechs. Both thanked her profusely.

“You’re an angel,” Barak said, and Racheli agreed: “Thank you for everything.”

Barak said there was a moment he thought he might faint from the stress of the ordeal, but Goral’s calm demeanor helped him and his wife pull through.

May it be smooth sailing from here on out.