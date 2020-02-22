Man in Jerusalem’s Old City tries to stab cops in suspected attack

A man in Jerusalem’s Old City attempted to stab police officers on Saturday in a suspected terror attack.

The suspect was “neutralized” by officers, police said.

A female passerby was lightly injured and taken to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment, Channel 13 news reported.

A photograph reportedly from the scene showed the suspected assailant lying on the ground as police stood around him near the Lion’s Gate.

תמונה מזירת ניסיון הדקירה בירושלים, ליד שער האריות@SuleimanMas1

אנחנו עושים מאמץ גדול לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים.

השימוש ביצירות שבעל הזכויות בהן אינו ידוע או לא אותר נעשה לפי סעיף 27א ל"חוק זכויות יוצרים"

אם זיהיתם צילום ואתם בעלי הזכויות בו, יש לפנות ל-zcuyot@kan.org.il pic.twitter.com/EPjHQUHTjA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 22, 2020

The incident comes a day after a Palestinian woman tried to stab passerby at a popular promenade in Jerusalem.

The woman, reported to be a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, tried to stab people at the Armon Hanatziv promenade several times with a knife, United Hatzalah said in a statement. One man suffered very mild injuries and did not require medical treatment.

The attempted stabbings took place amid concerns of increased violence in response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan unveiled last month, which Palestinian leaders have roundly rejected.

Several weeks ago, officers arrested on the Temple Mount two East Jerusalem teenagers who were armed with a knife. According to police, they planned to use the knife to carry out a stabbing attack against one of the officers stationed at the site.