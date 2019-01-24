Man stabbed to death in Lod; second knifed in Petah Tikva

An unidentified man was stabbed and killed in the Israeli city of Lod Thursday, police said.

A suspect in the attack, 41, later turned himself in to law enforcement officials.

“A severely wounded man, 36, was evacuated from David Hamelech Boulevard in Lod to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where his death was confirmed,” according to an Israel Police tweet. “A preliminary investigation suggests the suspicion that the stabbing was criminal. Police officers are in the area and the circumstances of the incident are being examined.”

A medic with the Magen David Adom ambulance service, Dudi Hadad, said he found the victim lying unconscious with a bleeding wound in his upper body.

“I gave him medical treatment, which included dressing and stopping the bleeding, and I performed CPR. He was evacuated in critical condition, while continuing medical treatment to the hospital,” Hadad said.

A preliminary investigation indicated a fight broke out in Lod’s commercial center between the victim and possibly more than one person, Walla news reported. The attacker or attackers fled the scene, and police forces were conducting searches and trying to locate security cameras that might have recorded the incident.

Also on Thursday, in a second, unrelated incident, a man in his thirties was stabbed and seriously injured on HaHagana Street in Petah Tikva. The victim was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in the city.