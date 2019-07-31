Mexico looking for woman suspected of luring Israeli gangster into assassination

Mexican authorities said Wednesday they were looking for a woman suspected of involvement in the killing of an Israeli crime boss and his associate in Mexico City last week.

Law enforcement in Mexico believes the woman, known by her alias “La Guera,” was used to seduce Ben Suthi and Alon Azoulay by the drug cartel suspected of ordering the hit on them.

Reports in Mexico said the woman invited the Israelis to the restaurant where they were shot in an upscale shopping mall in the Mexican capital, reserving a table using a fake name.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“La Guera” is believed to be a woman seen in security footage at the restaurant with Suthi and Azoulay when they were shot. She appears to be wearing a blonde wig in the video. Reports after the shooting said the wig had been ditched at the scene.

In the footage, the woman at the table can be seen getting up as the two shooters open fire at Suthi and Azoulay. Authorities believe she fled the restaurant through the kitchen and is now on the run.

מקסיקו-

תיעוד נוסף של החיסול, אתמול במקסיקו סיטי. Mexico

Otro video del asesinato, ayer en la ciudad de México.#Mexico pic.twitter.com/O2eiViy5pW — שמעון ארן شمعون آران (@simonarann) July 26, 2019

Suthi, a Tel Aviv native, and Azoulay, from nearby Bat Yam, are set to be buried Wednesday in Holon.

Suthi was a notorious figure in Israel’s underworld, with a criminal career dating back to gang wars in the 1990s.

He reportedly relocated to Mexico a few weeks ago. He is believed to have a child in the country, conceived during his last stint there after he fled Israel in 2001, escaping a sentence for murder during a furlough from prison.

Suthi was released from prison in Israel in February and was still regarded as one of the main enemies of Israel’s Mosli crime organization.

Mexican officials said last week that the shooting, which included a diversionary attack with an assault rifle against police outside the mall, was likely linked to drug cartels and money laundering.

Israeli police sources told the Ynet news site that there was “no doubt” the murder was “commissioned by those with interests in Israel.” The Israel Police reportedly suspect that an Israeli criminal organization paid a local group in Mexico City to carry out the hit.

On Monday, Mexico City’s chief prosecutor confirmed that a local group was responsible for the killing, but would not name the organization publicly.

He added that one of the suspected shooters, Esperanza Gutierrez Rojano, who was arrested shortly after committing the crime, had received 25,000 pesos ($1,300) for the act. She was given exact instructions on how to commit the murder on the phone.