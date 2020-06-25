Military Intelligence chief to enter quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

The head of IDF Military Intelligence and a number of other senior intelligence commanders will enter quarantine, after being in proximity last week to an IDF officer who tested positive for the coronavirus, the military said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman and the other officers will be in quarantine until next week and “will continue to maintain a regular schedule as much as possible,” a statement from the Israel Defense Forces said.

All of the officers were feeling well and didn’t display symptoms of COVID-19, according to the IDF, and were set to soon be tested for the coronavirus.

The military did not specify how many officers besides Hayman would enter quarantine.

The announcement came a day after Hayman gave out awards during a ceremony to members of intelligence units in recognition of recent operations.

Hayman was the second member of the IDF General Staff to enter quarantine on Thursday, following the head of the IDF spokesperson’s unit.

Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman was in a meeting last week in which someone diagnosed with COVID-19 took part, according to the military, which said some 100 officers and soldiers from the spokesperson’s unit will also enter quarantine.

On Monday, the IDF reintroduced restrictions on soldiers to prevent the virus from spreading in its ranks, amid a nationwide spike in new infections.

According to the IDF’s latest figures, there were 89 active infections in the military, with 4,086 soldiers in quarantine.

In a briefing Monday, Zilberman stressed that the pandemic has not hurt the military’s operational readiness.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.