Moldova president said to ‘very seriously consider’ moving embassy to Jerusalem

Moldova’s president said his country would “very seriously consider” moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Jewish interlocutors who met with him.

Igor Dodon met last week with Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders in connection with his visit earlier this month to Israel, the Newsmaker website reported.

The United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem in May. The European Union and Arab countries were among the harshest critics of the move, which they said may be harmful to attempts to reach a permanent peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, who both claim the city’s east.

The announcement of Moldova’s intention to consider the move comes amid heightened tensions between Moldova and the European Union, which the landlocked country bordering Romania has sought to enter.

Last month, the European Parliament warned Moldova’s government that it would end the visa waiver program it has with Moldova unless more steps were taken to fight corruption.

Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, recently received a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who vehemently opposes recognition of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem.

Dodon in an interview with the news website Aif included the Turkish president’s visit as one of his government’s top three foreign policy achievements.

Dodon visited Israel in mid-December on his first trip to the country, and was hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.