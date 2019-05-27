Molotov cocktails said to spark blaze near Jerusalem neighborhood

Fires broke out Sunday evening in a wooded area between the Jewish neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev and the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem, Israel Police said in a statement.

Hebrew media reported the fires, in a valley alongside Eliyahu Meridor Street, were caused by Molotov cocktails.

A further Molotov cocktail was thrown at firefighters as they battled to prevent the flames, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and there were no injuries or damage to property, police said.

השריפה בפסגת זאב: הכבאים פועלים במספר מוקדי אש. במהלך כיבוי השריפה הושלכו לעבר הצוותים כמה בקבוקי תבערה

(צילום: דוברות כב"ה) @yaara_shapira pic.twitter.com/red9wboLLD — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 26, 2019

On Sunday the Israel Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday said it suspects arson as the cause of a fire that broke out on Thursday at Ben Shemen Forest and burned down almost the entire adjacent community of Mevo Modi’im in central Israel.

Fueled by the scorching weather, more than a thousand fires devastated towns and forests across the country from Thursday to Saturday, forcing thousands of people out of their homes.

Some 50 houses burned down in central Israel — 40 of the 50 homes in Mevo Modi’im and 10 more in the nearby Kibbutz Harel. Residents of the two communities have not been allowed to return home.

If the fires are determined to be anti-Israel motivated arson it will entitle the residents whose homes were destroyed to government compensation, which they won’t receive if the blazes were accidental.

Authorities investigating the fires were looking at electrical faults, Lag B’Omer holiday bonfires, arson and incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip as possible causes for the various fires countrywide.

After an investigation into the Mevo Modi’im blaze, the fire service determined it was sparked in several different spots, raising suspicion of arson.